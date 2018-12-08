Activists gather for climate march in Poland

Activist dressed in polar bear costumes call for nuclear energy to replace fossile fuels on the sidelines of a climate march in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday, Dec 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans) (Frank Jordans)
By FRANK JORDANS | December 8, 2018 at 3:28 AM CST - Updated December 8 at 6:38 AM

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Several thousand people gathered Saturday amid a heavy police presence in southern Poland for a "March for Climate" to encourage negotiators at climate talks to set ambitious goals.

Activists from around the world gathered in the main square of the city of Katowice where delegates from almost 200 countries are holding a two-week meeting on curbing climate change.

Some of them were dressed as polar bears, some as orangutans, animals that are facing extinction from man-made global warming and deforestation.

They joined in chants of "Wake up, it's time to save our home," and held banners including one reading "Defend our Rights to Food, Land, Water," as large police units and mounted police looked on.

Earlier Saturday, campaign group Climate Action Network said that one of its employees has been allowed to enter Poland after earlier being stopped by border guards citing unspecified security threats.

Environmental activists from 10 Asian countries pose with their banners ahead of a march in Katowice, Poland, calling for action to curb climate change on Saturday, Dec 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
The group, an alliance of hundreds of organizations from around the world, said Polish authorities gave Belgium-based activist Zanna Vanrenterghem permission to continue to the U.N. climate summit in Katowice.

Polish police on horseback watch as environmental activists gather in Katowice, Poland, for the start of a march demanding action to curb climate on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
The Belgian ambassador in Poland, Luc Jacobs, said Polish border guards had provided him with no details about the case but confirmed that Vanrenterghem was admitted into Poland overnight.

Fog and clouds blanket seen over Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The two-week U.N. climate meeting COP24 in Poland is intended to finalize details of the 2015 Paris accord on keeping average global temperature increases well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
CAN had no immediate information about 12 other activists deported or denied entry to Poland in recent days. Poland introduced temporary random identity checks ahead of the conference, arguing they were needed for security.

In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, a man who scavenges for pieces of plastic for a living walks across a mountain of garbage at the dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya. As the world meets again to tackle the growing threat of climate change, how the continent tackles the growing solid waste produced by its more than 1.2 billion residents, many of them eager consumers in growing economies, is a major question in the fight against climate change. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, a woman who scavenges recyclable materials from garbage for a living is seen through a cloud of smoke from burning trash, surrounded by Marabou storks who feed on the garbage, at the dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya. As the world meets again to tackle the growing threat of climate change, how the continent tackles the growing solid waste produced by its more than 1.2 billion residents, many of them eager consumers in growing economies, is a major question in the fight against climate change. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)ea
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, a young boy who scavenges for recyclable materials for a living throws a rock in the air to pass the time as he takes a break while sitting on top of a mountain of garbage at the dump in the Dandora slum of Nairobi, Kenya. As the world meets again to tackle the growing threat of climate change, how the continent tackles the growing solid waste produced by its more than 1.2 billion residents, many of them eager consumers in growing economies, is a major question in the fight against climate change. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
