Council stalemate puts Cordova de-annexation vote on hold

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis City Council standoff continues over who should fill an open seat on the council.
Four city council members are missing the standing meeting in protest.
This stalemate at Memphis City Council is turning into a burden for certain citizens.
On the agenda is a proposal to de-annex a portion of Cordova.
One woman has been fighting to make that happen for nearly six years. She's been showing up every day, hoping the rest of the council will too.
For a fourth day in a row, Patricia Possel wasted another trip downtown.
“Personally, it has impacted me tremendously because if you have to remember South Cordova isn't just a mile or two down the road,” Possel said.
Twenty-four miles, to be exact.
Possel has been advocating for the de-annexation of South Cordova since 2012.
“We in South Cordova chose a suburban location, we were never intended to be an urban situation, so we never wanted to be in the city,” Possel said.
Tuesday, an ordinance that would allow certain parts of south Cordova to leave the city was up for a second reading.
If passed, Cordova can go back to being a suburb of Memphis by 2021.
However, the council at odds over another issue over who to appoint to the District 1 seat.
Four council members who support Rhonda Logan for the job walked out the meeting Tuesday and haven't been back.
No quorum means no meeting.
“I think it's really sad that people who are elected officials are not coming in to do the job,” Possel said.
The remaining councilmembers have agreed to table the District 1 appointment issue until Dec. 18, so the council can continue with other city business.
Council Chair Berlin Boyd recessed the meeting until Tuesday at 10 a.m. and says the city's attorney is looking at ways to keep moving forward regardless of who shows up.
“Where there's a will, there's a way so stay tuned,” Boyd said.
If city council is able to meet next week, the south Cordova de-annexation ordinance would have to be approved and then approved again a third time.
It is an uphill battle for Possel.
While the Mayor supports this measure, the council is at odds, pushing this measure forward out of committee with a “negative” recommendation.
