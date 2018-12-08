Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks

This Friday Dec. 7, 2018, video image provided Shayla Sullivan shows "Madison," the Anatolian shepherd dog that apparently guarded his burned home for nearly a month getting reunited with his owner, Andrea Gaylord, as she was allowed back to check on her burned property in Paradise, Calif. Shayla Sullivan, not seen, the animal rescuer left food and water for Madison during his long wait. Gaylord fled when the Nov. 8 fire broke out and leveled the town of 27,000. Shayla Sullivan said the outdoor guard dog was apprehensive and kept his distance. (Shayla Sullivan via AP) (AP)