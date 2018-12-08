Grizzlies defeat Pelicans; look forward to hosting Lakers on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies went on a quick one game road trip Friday night to the Big Easy against the Pelicans.
The Pelicans are 10-3 at home and averaging 118 points per game. They’re second best in the NBA.
Grizzlies would go on to win it 107-103. “That's what we do, we grit and grind,” said Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson. “We get after it. It was a big win for us."
The Grizzlies will return home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at FedExForum.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.