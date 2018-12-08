The Latest: Clashes break out amid protests in Marseille

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests march down the Champs Elysees holding the French tricolor in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Prized Paris monuments and normally bustling shopping meccas locked down and tens of thousands of police took position around France. Macron's government warned that Saturday's "yellow vest" protests in Paris will be hijacked by "radicalized and rebellious" crowds and become the most dangerous yet after three weeks of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (AP)