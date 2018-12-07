Madison County inmate still on the run after stealing prison van

“The Madison County Sheriff’s office reports that an inmate escaped today and is believed to be near the Rankin County line. While none of our Madison County Schools is in the immediate area of the escaped inmate, as an added precaution students will remain inside our school building for the remainder of the school day, and Madison Sheriff’s officers will be on our campus at dismissal time today. As always the safety of our students is our top priority and we appreciate the presence of local law enforcement as an extra precaution.”