More Cold Rain And Wintry Weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9 a.m which includes Memphis and all of Shelby county and a good portion of the Mid-South through Sunday morning. There is also a WINTER STORM WARNING for Dyer, Mississippi, Poinsett Counties as additional amounts of freezing rain, sleet and or snow overnight will make travel difficult in those areas. The low-pressure system we have been tracking continues to dump rain across the Mid-South and a mix of wintry weather for places north and close to the Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee state line will continue through early Sunday. There could be a brief changeover to rain, sleet, and snow overnight and early Sunday for areas south of I-40. Temperatures will be hovering close to freezing but either way, accumulation will be limited. Please exercise caution if you have travel plans tonight or early Sunday, especially on bridges and overpasses as they can quickly become slick.