More Cold Rain And Wintry Weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 9 a.m which includes Memphis and all of Shelby county and a good portion of the Mid-South through Sunday morning. There is also a WINTER STORM WARNING for Dyer, Mississippi, Poinsett Counties as additional amounts of freezing rain, sleet and or snow overnight will make travel difficult in those areas. The low-pressure system we have been tracking continues to dump rain across the Mid-South and a mix of wintry weather for places north and close to the Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee state line will continue through early Sunday. There could be a brief changeover to rain, sleet, and snow overnight and early Sunday for areas south of I-40. Temperatures will be hovering close to freezing but either way, accumulation will be limited. Please exercise caution if you have travel plans tonight or early Sunday, especially on bridges and overpasses as they can quickly become slick.
TONIGHT: Rain mixed with snow/sleet. Winds: Northeast around 15 to 20 mph. Low: 33.
SUNDAY: Rain mixed with snow/sleet possible early then skies becoming mainly cloudy skies. Highs will hover near 40 degrees with breezy winds out of the north around 10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 27.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies Monday with highs back into the lower 40s. Lows Monday night stay in the 20s with mainly clears skies. Tuesday, mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday , warmer with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the middle 40s.
We are tracking our next system that will impact the Mid-South Thursday and going into the weekend. Rain chances are back to 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Our next weather maker will track across the region on Friday giving us rain and possibly a few embedded thunderstorms, highs in the 50s. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Mid-South Weather.
