Norvell addresses Kansas State coaching rumors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers hit the practice field for their first workout for the upcoming Birmingham Bowl with rumors swirling around the U of M coaching staff, mainly about head coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell is seen as a hot commodity after leading the Tigers to back to back American Athletic Conference West Division Titles.
“I believe regardless of conference, place, I’m extremely happy here," Norvell said after practice Friday. "I think we’ve got a special opportunity for what we’re building. I’m always honest with guys. It’s something we take as a compliment when people are talking good things about our program. About our coaches. At the end of the day we’ve got a great situation.”
Tigers defensive coordinator Chris Ball is also reportedly under consideration for the head coaching job at Northern Arizona.
“You play it by ear,” Norvell said of assistants receiving other opportunities. “It’s a compliment when guys on your staff are being looked at from other programs, because of the work they’ve done and the way they are perceived."
“All I want for each of these coaches and players is for them to put themselves in the best position for themselves, their families, the opportunities and what they want to achieve in their future.”
The Tigers are set to play in the Birmingham Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday December 22. Kickoff is set for 11 AM on ESPN.
