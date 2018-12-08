Police searching for missing teen last seen at her grandmother’s house

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing girl who was last seen after her grandmother picked her up from school.
Maikesha Sanders, 16, was at her grandmother’s house, in the 1700 block of McMillian, when her grandma woke up discovered she was gone.
Sanders is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with dark hair in twist. She also has ADHD and Bipolar disorder - it unknown if she has her medication.
If you see her, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.