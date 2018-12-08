Protest continues for fourth day as city council members fail to meet

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The city hall stalemate rages on to a fourth day.
Four Memphis City Council members are missing the standing meeting in protest over the appointment process for an open seat in council District 1.
Chair Berlin Boyd said Friday they'll try to come again together and meet early next week, so there will be no weekend meetings at city hall.
Boyd says he's hopeful this won't end up in the courts.
“The last thing we need and we want to be is the laughingstock of the world where we have to go down before Chancery Court to get some members that are elected and took an oath of office to come back,” Boyd said.
Friday marked the fourth time this week the Memphis City Council tried to meet, but the impasse and protest by the members who walked out Tuesday continues as they once again didn’t show up.
Boyd recessed the meeting until Tuesday at 10 a.m. and resolved business except for the District 1 appointment will continue then, regardless of who's there.
Boyd said council attorney Allan Wade is looking into how that may be possible.
“We are doing research at this moment so there are always things ways to work around things,” Boyd said.
Martavius Jones is one of the four who left Tuesday over a dispute in the appointment process for an open council seat in District 1 and hasn’t been back.
“There's nothing that's really pressing or time sensitive right now,” Jones said.
Jones supports Rhonda Logan, who appears unlikely to get the seven votes needed to seal the appointment.
The other candidate Lonnie Treadaway dropped out Wednesday.
The five at the meeting Friday have urged compromise in starting the application process over from scratch.
“One thing that I don’t think is fair for the process is for us to open it back up,” Jones said. ‘Be fair and consistent in this process and you would have us there.”
When asked what could get the members back, Boyd just said, “Jesus.”
Thursday, the council members at the meeting did not mince words. Frank Colvett called the situation embarrassing and Ford Canale called it sad.
In an editorial in the Commercial Appeal, Worth Morgan called it an “embarrassingly intractable instance of failed governance.”
