Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky

Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) watches Seton Hall guard Myles Cale (22) makes a 3-point shot in the closing seconds of the overtime period of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK | December 8, 2018 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Keldon Johnson caught the ball near center court and heaved in a prayer of a shot at the regulation buzzer that sent Kentucky players and fans into a pulsating frenzy.

Surely now, with all that momentum, the ninth-ranked Wildcats would finally take control in overtime and escape from New York with a hard-fought win.

But this scrappy Seton Hall squad had a lot more left.

Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds remaining and the Pirates overcame Johnson's half-court fling that tied the score, stunning Kentucky 84-83 on Saturday in a Madison Square Garden thriller.

"I guess that was good for the fans," Wildcats coach John Calipari said. "Wasn't so good for the losing coach."

Seton Hall players celebrate after defeating Kentucky 84-83 in overtime of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Johnson had a chance to win it for Kentucky (7-2), but his 3-point try with a second remaining was blocked by Quincy McKnight. The ball went out of bounds as time expired, and excited Pirates players rushed off the bench to celebrate a huge win.

Myles Powell scored 25 of his 28 points after halftime for Seton Hall (6-3), including a tiebreaking 3 in the final seconds of the second half.

Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
"It took a lot of effort, but ... we were ready," Powell said. "We fought, we never gave up, we stayed together and we got the job done."

The clock showed 1.1 seconds after Powell's step-back, double-clutch jumper from the left side went through, but officials made it 1.5 seconds after a replay review. That made all the difference for Kentucky when PJ Washington inbounded from the baseline and threw a long pass to an open Johnson, even though the play wasn't designed for him to receive the ball.

Seton Hall Pirates guard Quincy McKnight (0) celebrates after defeating Kentucky 84-83 in overtime of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Johnson took a dribble, turned over his left shoulder and hurled a right-handed shot that went in as the horn sounded, tying it at 70.

"I knew if I got the shot off that I had a pretty good chance to make it," he said. "It was a big shot. I mean, it was pretty big. I guess it just hurt because we lost."

Seton Hall guard Quincy McKnight celebrates with teammates Myles Cale (22) and Myles Powell (13) after scoring against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Kentucky rooters roared and Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard, stomping and pointing on the sideline only moments before, simply dropped his head in disbelief. A blue-clad crowd of 10,244, split between the schools probably in Kentucky's favor, was still buzzing as the teams got ready for overtime to settle the Citi Hoops Classic.

"There's just something special about this place," Willard said.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) reacts after a turnover against Seton Hall during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Washington had a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kentucky, which had won seven straight since a 118-84 blowout loss to Duke in the season opener Nov. 6.

Reid Travis added 13 points before fouling out with 2:20 remaining in regulation. Johnson, the team's leading scorer at 15.9 points per game, was held to 10 after going scoreless in the first half.

Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) drives to the basket against Seton Hall forward Michael Nzei (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
"I am not discouraged in any way," Calipari said. "We've got a ways to go. I mean, every year I go through this. This is painful and aging, trying to figure out your team, trying to win games while you're trying to figure them out, how you finish games and trying to get them to mature quickly. It's just hard. And you know what? I'm going to have to go through it again."

Cale scored a career-best 17 on 4-of-18 shooting. With the Pirates trailing 83-81, he took a pass from Taurean Thompson on the right side, pump-faked a defender and drained an open 3 to send Seton Hall to its fifth victory in six games.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts to play against Seton Hall Pirates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
"We practice that all the time," Cale said.

McKnight had 15 points and five assists. Thompson, who missed Tuesday's win over New Hampshire with an ankle injury, contributed 13 points off the bench.

Seton Hall guard Myles Powell (13) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Seton Hall quickly recovered from Johnson's incredible shot, scoring the first four points in overtime. A 3-pointer by Johnson with 43.9 seconds left gave the Wildcats an 82-81 lead, and Ashton Hagans made one of two free throws for Kentucky with 24.9 seconds to go.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall guard Myles Powell (13) drives to the basket against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall won 84-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Seton Hall: The underdog Pirates pulled off the upset for a big resume-builder in their toughest test yet as they tune up for Big East play, which begins Dec. 29 against St. John's. After making three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a win over N.C. State last season, Seton Hall is trying to duplicate that success with a new group led by Powell. Last season's senior class combined for more than 5,000 points, and only five Pirates on the current roster played for the team last season.

Kentucky: The team's lack of perimeter shooting was exposed. Kentucky went 5 for 20 (25 percent) from 3-point range, including 0 of 6 by Tyler Herro. "We made strides. We're a better team than we were two weeks ago," Calipari said. "I've got a lot to figure out offensively."

Kentucky forward Reid Travis (22) shoots over Seton Hall forward Taurean Thompson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
THANKS, GUYS

Willard blamed himself for eschewing his preferred philosophy and guarding the inbounder at the end of regulation. Still, his resilient Pirates wouldn't fold. "They bailed me out," he said.

Seton Hall guard Anthony Nelson (2) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
TIP-INS

Seton Hall: Michael Nzei, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jared Rhoden fouled out. ... Powell got hot late and finished 6 for 11 on 3s. ... Playing about 17 miles from their New Jersey campus, the Pirates improved to 9-3 at Madison Square Garden over the last three seasons.

Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Kentucky: The Wildcats entered with the best rebounding margin in the nation, an advantage of nearly 17 per game, but only managed a 39-35 edge against the feisty Pirates.

SHOWTIME

Kentucky forward Reid Travis (22) shoots over Seton Hall forward Taurean Thompson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had a front-row seat along the sideline. Cashman went to high school in Lexington, Kentucky, before moving to Washington. Former New York Giants star Justin Tuck also was in the crowd.

UP NEXT

Kentucky forward PJ Washington (25) shoots over Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Kentucky: The Wildcats host Utah next Saturday before blue-blood games against No. 14 North Carolina and at rival Louisville.

Seton Hall: Hosts state rival Rutgers next Saturday.

Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) shoots over Seton Hall forward Taurean Thompson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25