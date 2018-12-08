Tracking the chance of winter weather

A low pressure system riding along the Gulf Coast will drive moisture into the Mid-South for much of the weekend which will combine with cold air already in place to bring the threat of a wintry mix for some parts of the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Showers WIND: NE 5-10 LOW: 37
SATURDAY: Rain WIND: NE 10-15 HIGH: 40
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 33
THE WEEKEND: Rainfall will increase overnight and continue through the day tomorrow. Winds will also be gusty making for wind chills in the upper 20s. Rain will continue Saturday night and could change to snow or sleet along and north of the I-40 corridor before ending early Sunday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and could be extended into the overnight hours. Precipitation will end early Sunday with clouds lingering for much of the day with afternoon highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high in the lower 40s and overnight lows again in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders