Tracking the chance of winter weather

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high in the lower 40s and overnight lows again in the upper 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs near 50.