Tracking rain and winter weather this weekend

Rain will continue to fall during the day today and into the overnight hours tonight. Mix the rain with the chilly temperatures and some spots could see winter weather.
The low-pressure system we have been tracking all week is now moving rain into the Mid-South. The gulf coast moisture is streaming into the Mid-South and will continue to give us wet weather through the remainder of the day and into the overnight period. Temperatures will be quite chilly today, only warming into the upper 30s to lower 40s this afternoon with very breezy winds out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph. While most locations will see just rain today, some spots north of Interstate 40 and closer to the Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee borders will see the potential for winter weather.
Rain will continue into the night tonight, but as cold air rushes into the Mid-South on the back side of the low pressure, we could see a brief changeover to snow or sleet along and north of Interstate 40 corridor before ending early tomorrow morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Sunday morning for Memphis and Shelby County, along with a good portion of the Mid-South along and North of Interstate 40. Accumulation will be limited but caution will need to be used when traveling over bridges and overpasses.
TODAY: Cloudy with rain. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph. High: 40.
TONIGHT: Rain mixed with snow/sleet. Winds: Northeast around 15 to 20 mph. Low: 33.
SUNDAY: Once the low-pressure system exits the region, we are looking at mainly cloudy skies with a peek of sunshine possible. Highs will hover near 40 degrees with gusty north winds around 10 mph. Lows Sunday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with partly cloudy skies and north winds continuing.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs back into the lower 40s. Lows Monday night stay in the 20s with mainly clears skies. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 40s and lows are back into the middle 30s. Wednesday we will see highs warm into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the middle 40s. We are tracking our next system that will impact the Mid-South Thursday and going into the weekend. Rain chances are back to 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Our next weather maker will track across the region on Friday giving us rain with highs in the 50s. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Mid-South Weather.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.