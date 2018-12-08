U of M students alerted after armed robbery at nearby apartment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Students around the University of Memphis campus are on alert after armed robbers made their way inside a popular apartment complex.
The students living in the off-campus apartment near the university got an alert about an armed robbery at an apartment in the complex.
The big question is how the suspects got inside the gated complex.
"It's kind of shocking the gates and everything being closed,” said student China Fullilove. “You can't get in."
But Thursday around 9:30 p.m., Memphis police say four suspects wearing black masks knocked on an apartment door at Gather on Southern Right across the Railroad tracks from the U of M campus.
The victims say the suspects forced their way into the apartment, pointing guns at the victims, and making three victims kneel on the floor while two of the suspects stole their belongings.
Derrick Adams lives in the apartments and said he was concerned. Students got an alert from campus police about the crime.
“They’re pretty helpful,” Adams said. “They let me know what’s going on as soon as it happens. I like it.”
It is not clear how the suspects got into the complex. The front door to the complex is locked, and you can’t get in unless you punch in numbers on the keypad for someone to let you in.
Students who live there have a key. The back part of the complex is gated, and students need a key to get in. The gate locks when it closes.
The suspects could live there or could have followed someone in.
Tedrick Brunson, Jr. says he does go out in the early evening alone.
“When it gets late out, you just don’t need to go anywhere by yourself,” Brunson said.
No one was injured in the robbery.
If you know anything about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
