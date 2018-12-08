Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Memphis issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee that will go into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday morning and remain until 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
A potent low pressure system will ride along the Gulf Coast through the day Saturday and into Sunday bringing abundant moisture into the Mid-South which will intersect with cold air streaming in from the north at the surface.
This combination of moisture and cold air has the potential to produce snow, sleet, and freezing rain to parts of the Mid-South Saturday during the early morning hours and continuing into the afternoon and evening.
Friday evening forecast models place the better chance of wintry weather along and north of the I-40 corridor in Arkansas and Tennessee.
At this time the potential accumulation seems minimal but could create problems on bridges and overpasses in those areas.
While much of the Mid-South will only experience a cold rain Friday night, Saturday, and Saturday night, areas in the northern portion of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area could be dealing with period of a wintry mix.
Snowfall accumulation is expected to be less than an inch the counties under the advisory and ice accumulation a tenth of an inch or less, but even minimal amounts could make driving hazardous in the affected areas.
Precipitation is expected to remain through Saturday night and into early Sunday which could lead to the advisory being extend.
Stay weather aware through the day Saturday and into early Sunday morning especially if you have travel plans in the advised areas.
Ron Childers Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.