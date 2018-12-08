Working while they wait, migrants seek jobs at US border

After a 15-minute ride, Carnales got off in a hillside neighborhood and set off walking. Across the street from the restaurant he knocked on the steel door of another of Tijuana's many shelters. Arriving a couple days ahead of the caravan, he had spent his first couple nights there. That was how he found his job at the restaurant. He left his possessions with someone at the shelter for safekeeping each day while he worked. A Guatemalan couple he met on the long trek to Tijuana saved him a space to sleep under a tarp back at the shelter near the border, but he always took his bags with him.