Barkley rushes for 170 yards, Giants rout Redskins 40-16

Manning was 14 of 22 for 197 yards in helping New York take a 40-0 lead in the third quarter before giving way to rookie Kyle Lauletta early in the fourth. Sterling Shepard, Bernie Fowler and Russell Shepard caught TD passes from Manning as the Giants (5-8) put up 40 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 1, 2015, and won for the fourth time in the past five games.