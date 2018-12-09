Butker's OT field goal lifts Chiefs past Ravens, 27-24

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said the organization was aware of three separate off-field incidents that led to the release of star running back Kareem Hunt nine days ago. That includes the alleged assault in a Cleveland hotel that was captured on a security camera. All three cases were reported to the NFL. "The NFL was investigating them," Clark Hunt said in his first comments on the case. "The league has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a department that can handle these types of situations. Obviously it is imperfect. I'm not sure you can ever reach perfection."