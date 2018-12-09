FIRST ALERT: Tracking winter weather across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The National Weather Service in Memphis has upgraded Dyer County in Tennessee along with Poinsett and Mississippi Counties in Arkansas to a WINTER STORM WARNING.
They have also expanded our WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY to include more counties in North Mississippi.
Both the Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Gulf moisture continued to spread across the Mid-South overnight thanks in part to a low-pressure system traveling across the southeast.
As the temperatures cooled near freezing overnight, the rain switched over to pockets of sleet, freezing rain and even snow for parts of the Mid-South.
Locations in the Winter Storm Warning are seeing ice accumulations as the sleet and freezing rain has been falling in those locations for most of the night. We could see up to a quarter inch of ice along with accumulations of sleet and snow in those areas.
In fact, Dyersburg has a report of ice near one tenth of an inch, but totals could be higher before the entire system exits the region later today.
We are continuing to track all modes of precipitation this morning as the moisture continues to push east across the Mid-South.
Areas in the Winter Weather Advisory could see light accumulations of freezing rain or drizzle, also some sleet and snow.
While ground temperatures have stayed above freezing, some bridges and overpasses could be slick.
That means caution is urged if traveling across the Mid-South this morning, especially if traveling north towards Northeast Arkansas, Northwest Tennessee or the Bootheel of Missouri.
Once this system clears by this afternoon, we are expecting temperatures to rise above freezing for a good chunk of the region.
While clouds will stick around, some peeks of sunshine are expected. The temperatures and some sun combined will help in melting the frozen precipitation that is on the ground.
Make sure you have the First Alert Weather app as well. This will give you access to interactive radar, hour by hour forecasts, alerts, and video updates from the First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.