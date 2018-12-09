Former Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland dies at 90

"Bob served the Seventh District of Minnesota exceptionally before taking his farmer's experience and work ethic to USDA to make sure that crop insurance, rural development, conservation and research programs worked better for farmers and ranchers across the country," Peterson, the top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, who's expected to become chairman next year, said in a statement. "I was fortunate to have visited with him back in August and am proud to continue in his footsteps in serving the residents of the 7th District."