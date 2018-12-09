Germantown officer carried by vehicle while attempting to detain shoplifters

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Germantown officers responded to a shoplifting in progress Saturday at Old Navy.
Responding officers encountered the suspects as they entered a silver four door sedan.
As the officers attempted to detain the suspects, one officer became entangled in the door and was carried by the vehicle at a high rate of speed from the scene.
The entangled officer fired his weapon and fell from the vehicle.
The vehicle continued from the scene and was last seen by officers on Humphreys Blvd.
Kacey Lloyd and Zac Clark were working inside Palm Beach Tan around the time of the incident.
They were feet away when they saw a car speed through the busy parking lot filled with holiday shoppers.
“It zoomed out and the cops were immediately behind it. He flicked on his lights and his siren and they just flew past. And then seconds later we heard 2 or 3 gunshots right next to our wall,” said Lloyd.
The officer was transported to Germantown Methodist Hospital with non-critical injuries.
Zac and Kacey said they’re lucky they or someone else wasn’t seriously hurt.
“This is where we come out to take our breaks sometimes, during the day we’ll hang out here and just talk. We just stand by this wall and this is where this goes down. Just glad that the weather was a little bad and we weren’t outside at that point. Just have to count our blessings,” said Clark.
The suspects are described as a black female wearing black pants and a blue jacket with pink tennis shoes, and second heavy set female black wearing a blue jacket and black pants with a white hat.
No description is available at this time for the third suspect who was the driver of the vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call Germantown Police at 901-757-2274
