The Latest: Cowboys stretch East lead with OT win vs. Eagles

In the past, quarterbacks were safe to go head first and not considered to be giving themselves up, but a new point of emphasis in the NFL this season has eliminated that characterization. According to the league, "a quarterback does not have to slide feet first to be considered to be giving himself up. Regardless of whether the slide is feet first or head first, as long as he gives himself up, he should receive the protections afforded to him as a player in a defenseless posture."