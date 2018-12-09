More Cold Nights and Days Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The low-pressure system that brought us rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow yesterday, overnight and into this morning is continuing to exit east. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, dry and cold. Lows will drop into the upper 20s, so any water left on the road could freeze. Monday there could be a quick shot of moisture that pushes across our eastern counties, Benton Tippah, Alcorn, Lafayette that will give those areas of chance of a brief shower or a mix on Monday morning.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy skies. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph. High: 39.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NW around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 27.
NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy skies Monday with the highs in the upper 30s. Lows Monday will remain in the 20s. Tuesday more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday, warmer with highs in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
Our next system will impact the Mid-South on Thursday & Friday with rain chances near 60% both days. Highs in the upper 50s Thursday but will fall to the upper 40s for highs Friday. The weekend looks dry with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies both days.
