More Cold Nights and Days Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The low-pressure system that brought us rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow yesterday, overnight and into this morning is continuing to exit east. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies, dry and cold. Lows will drop into the upper 20s, so any water left on the road could freeze. Monday there could be a quick shot of moisture that pushes across our eastern counties, Benton Tippah, Alcorn, Lafayette that will give those areas of chance of a brief shower or a mix on Monday morning.