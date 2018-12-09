Police dog tries on new snow boots in hilarious, heartwarming video

December 9, 2018 at 1:03 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 1:05 PM

RAPID CITY, SD (CNN) - It’s December and that means the weather can be fierce, especially in South Dakota.

That’s why members of the Rapid City Police Department decided to buy new snow boots for a fellow officer.

Meet Jary, a Belgian Malinois, who joined the team in 2016.

As you can see, he's a little unsure about his newest accessory!

The officers can be heard encouraging Jary who eventually seems to get the hang of it.

It's cold out there, which means making sure all our officers are equipped for the chilly weather; even the furry ones! Looks like K9 Jary's new snow boots are going to take some getting-used-to...

All silliness aside, it's important to remember that pets get cold, just like humans.

So, if you take them out into the elements, make sure they're properly bundled up.

