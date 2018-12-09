Reagan Strange expected to make a come back on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Mid-South teen and “The Voice” semifinalist Reagan Strange will hit the stage Monday night to sing for a spot in the final round.
Reagan was saved last week during a last minute Twitter poll, after finishing as one of the bottom 3 contestants.
Maroon 5 frontman and Reagan’s coach Adam Levine is confident her song choice for Monday will bring her a voice victory.
“I think that if anything is going to get you to the end here its gonna be this. It’s a great song," said Levine. "I’m really, really happy. I’m so proud of you and so proud of everything that you’ve accomplished in this short time.”
