State representative pushes for stricter bus regulations after deadly crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In light of the bus crash that killed a Memphis child, State Representative G.A. Hardaway wants to see change.
9-year-old Kameron Johnson was killed in Arkansas as he traveled with his Orange Mound Youth Association teammates and coaches.
The driver said she lost control of the bus.
“First we want to make sure that our Department of Safety has the information that they need working with Arkansas to determine the cause of the crash,” said Hardaway.
He said the charter bus crash is an opportunity to review regulations.
“We’re going to sit down and revisit the current state statutes that govern that type of transportation, buses in particular, buses that transport children even more specifically,” said Hardaway.
Following several school bus crashes and violations in Tennessee, he said legislators found gaps in the system.
“They’ve been able to tighten things up. At one point we had a gap in the law where the bus companies were having a difficult time when someone lost their licenses, or when it was suspended or revoked,” said Hardaway.
He said parents deserve security as students travel.
“When you put your child on the bus, you should feel confident that the state has done everything it could do to make sure that your child is on a safe vehicle being driven by a responsible party,” said Hardaway
Kameron’s wake will be held December 14. His funeral is set for December 15, both at Serenity Funeral Home.
“It’s the most unnatural act in the world is for a child to be buried by a parent. We are going to do our best yo make sure that when such horrendous accidents happen that it is because of nature and not because of the fault of man or a vehicle,” said Hardaway.
A private balloon release has also been planned for Kameron in Raleigh December 9 .
