Mid-South native among five missing Marines, friends say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The search continues for missing United States Marines off the coast of Japan.
The Marines have been missing since early Thursday morning, following a mid-air crash.
Both planes took off from Marine Corp Air Station Ikwakuni.
The United States military says the planes were conducting "regularly scheduled training" involving re-fueling when they collided.
Rescue crews found two Marines -- one of them, a 28-year-old Captain, was pronounced dead, and the other is listed in fair condition.
Five others are still missing as the search advances.
“We have not confirmed the names of the missing Marines. Search and rescue efforts continue at this time. We will notify media as updates continue," a spokesperson or the Marines said.
While the names of the other Marines haven’t been released, friends and family say one of the missing Marines is from Tennessee.
They identify him as Carter Ross of Hendersonville.
A family friend set up a GoFundMe account to help Ross’s family pay for medical bills, if he’s found.
Community members also left messages of support to his loved ones on social media.
The U.S. Navy and Japanese Coast Guard are helping with rescue efforts.
The U.S. Ambassador to Japan offered his condolences.
"My heart goes out to the families and the colleagues of the Marines that were involved in this tragedy," William Hagerty said.
What exactly caused the routine training to end in such tragedy is still under investigation.
