Winter weather pushing out, chilly temperatures moving in

All forms of precipitation are pushing across the Mid-South overnight and into this morning. We are tracking the winter weather exiting but the cold air moving into the region.
The low-pressure system that brought us rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow yesterday, overnight and into this morning is continuing to push to the east. The various forms of winter weather caused the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for parts of the Mid-South. We will see the winter weather continue across the region until about 9 a.m. this morning before we see clearing of the precipitation and some clouds by tonight. Highs today will reach the upper 30s with breezy north winds around 10 to 15 mph. With some sleet and ice accumulations across the Mid-South, caution is urged when traveling as patches of ice could be on bridges and overpasses along with some rural roadways.
Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies prevail with dry conditions. Lows will drop into the upper 20s, so any water left on the road could freeze and turn into black ice. Winds will stay around 5 to 10 mph out of the north giving us a bit of a windchill overnight and into tomorrow morning.
TODAY: Morning winter weather afternoon clouds. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph. High: 39.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 27.
NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs back into the lower 40s. Lows Monday night stay in the 20s with mainly clears skies. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 40s and lows are back into the middle 30s. Wednesday we will see highs warm into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the middle 40s. We are tracking our next system that will impact the Mid-South Thursday and going into the weekend. Rain chances are back to 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Our next weather maker will track across the region on Friday giving us rain and some storms with highs in the 50s. We look to dry out by next weekend with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Mid-South Weather.
