Winter weather pushing out, chilly temperatures moving in

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs back into the lower 40s. Lows Monday night stay in the 20s with mainly clears skies. Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 40s and lows are back into the middle 30s. Wednesday we will see highs warm into the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the middle 40s. We are tracking our next system that will impact the Mid-South Thursday and going into the weekend. Rain chances are back to 30 percent for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Our next weather maker will track across the region on Friday giving us rain and some storms with highs in the 50s. We look to dry out by next weekend with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Keep it with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on Mid-South Weather.