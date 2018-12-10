Affidavit: Man fondles woman inside downtown Memphis business

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touched a woman Sunday afternoon.
Police say Derrick Foster grabbed the woman’s breast and buttocks without her permission inside a business on South Main.
Staff kicked him out and a customer flagged police down. When they found him Foster initially refused to comply.
Police say the victim positively identified Foster from a photo lineup.
Foster was booked into jail for sexual battery and evading arrest.
Sage on South Main doesn’t open until next month.
However, in the final weeks of prep, the doors were unlocked late Sunday afternoon when a female employee says Derrick Foster walked in and without warning or permission grabbed her inappropriately.
The woman told Memphis investigators she pushed Foster away, and with help from her coworkers pushed him outside and flagged down police.
“Luckily we have a great team and a great staff here at Sage that was able to get the help that she needed in the moment to make her feel safe,” said Executive Chef Eli Townsend.
A look into Foster’s criminal history reveals a recent pattern of disturbing arrests involving female complainants around downtown Memphis.
In October, Memphis police arrested Foster for assault after grabbing a woman’s shoulder near the Westin Hotel. He was found guilty and sentenced to time served.
The next month, Foster was arrested for criminal trespassing near the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue, after a woman told police Foster was following her around the parking garage.
Court records show he was found guilty just last Wednesday and again given time served. Four days later, he was back in police custody following the alleged attack at Sage.
Townsend hopes this latest arrest will get Foster the help he needs.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who suffer from a lot of different things, mental illnesses or just things that are happening in their life,” Townsend said. “So unfortunate that he happened to just walk in here at that time.”
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.