AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 3-year-old girl found safe; suspect in custody

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - An AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old was canceled hours after it had been issued.
Paizley Ann Fontenot was taken from her mother’s house in Ville Platte by her non-custodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, 34, on Sunday just after 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.
Louisiana State Police reported it was believed they were heading towards a relative’s house in Centreville, MS in a red Dodge Ram 1500.
Sunday night, troopers said Paizley was found safe and that the suspect was taken into custody.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.