World stocks slip on China-US tensions, Brexit uncertainty

HUAWEI ARREST: China slammed the detention of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1 as "extremely egregious" and demanded that the U.S. cancel an order for her arrest, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. She is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran. A bail hearing for Meng, who was arrested while changing planes in Vancouver, Canada, was set to resume Monday. In a meeting with Terry Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to Beijing, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng urged Washington to "immediately correct its wrong actions" and vowed to take further steps depending on the U.S. response, Xinhua said. The two countries recently agreed to hold off on imposing further tariffs for 90 days while they attempt to resolve a range of issues from trade to technology development.