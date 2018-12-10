’Clarence Claus’ wrapping paper offers black alternative to Santa

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One couple is working on giving Santa a different look.
Jackie Rogers was fed up with her unsuccessful search to find a Santa Claus with color.
So she decided to take matters into her own hands, launching a line of Clarence Claus products featuring a black Santa.
Jackie and her husband Shaun now run Greentop Gifts.
“I was just really discouraged so I came home and told my husband that if I couldn’t find wrapping paper by next year that I was just going to make my own,” Jackie Rogers told NBC. “If I had to go to Kinko’s, get on photoshop, or otherwise, I was going to figure it out. And so that’s how we started this process. It was out of a void we were trying to fill for our son.”
Shaun and Jackie were both business majors in college, which Jackie credits with helping their business get a jumpstart.
Wrapping paper was the starting point. Now, Clarence Claus is featured on t-shirts, hats, socks and more.
Click here to check out the Greentop Gifts store.
