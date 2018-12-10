Clouds clearing, staying cold

REST OF THE WEEK: As a high pressure system moves in tomorrow, it will be clear and sunny on Tuesday. High temperatures will climb to the upper 40s. Cloud cover will build back in by Wednesday afternoon when our next weather system moves closer to the area. We will likely be dry on Wednesday, but showers will be possible by Thursday afternoon. Rain will become widespread by Thursday evening and showers will be on and off all day Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.