Clouds clearing, staying cold

The rain has pushed east, but the clouds will linger through the morning. There will be gradual clearing of the clouds during the late afternoon.
It will be chilly today with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the lower 40s. A stray shower will be possible in northeast Mississippi this afternoon, but the rest of the area will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the 20s under a clear sky overnight.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 40.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 26.
REST OF THE WEEK: As a high pressure system moves in tomorrow, it will be clear and sunny on Tuesday. High temperatures will climb to the upper 40s. Cloud cover will build back in by Wednesday afternoon when our next weather system moves closer to the area. We will likely be dry on Wednesday, but showers will be possible by Thursday afternoon. Rain will become widespread by Thursday evening and showers will be on and off all day Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.
WEEKEND: Showers will linger through early Saturday morning, but we will see rain and clouds clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with lows in the 30s all weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB