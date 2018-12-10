Ex-Memphis police officer indicted for civil rights violations, robbery and kidnapping

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer is accused of leaking information about suspected drug dealers so they could be targeted for robberies, and prosecutors say he loaned official police equipment to his co-conspirators so they appeared as law enforcement.
On Dec. 6, a federal grand jury handed down a three-count indictment for former MPD Officer Sam Blue and a co-conspirator, Anthony Davis.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Blue and Davis targeted suspected drug dealers between January 2014 and July 2018, taking their property by force, violence and intimidation. In count 1 of the indictment, Blue is accused of leaking information about the victims and providing police equipment, including an official MPD badge and police lights, to his civilian co-conspirators so they appeared to be police officers during the robberies.
In count 2 of the indictment, Blue and Davis are charged with unlawfully obstructing, delaying and affecting commerce and the movement of articles and commodities by robbery and threatening physical violence to plan and commit robbery. Under federal law, it’s illegal to interfere with interstate commerce by unlawfully taking property by physical violence under color or official right.
The grand jury also issued an indictment for depriving an individual of his civil rights by kidnapping. On July 13, 2018, Blue and Davis, along with others posing as law enforcement, are accused of kidnapping a man and demanding to know the whereabouts of drugs or drug proceeds.
If convicted, Blue and Davis could face the death penalty. Counts 1 and 3 of the indictment carry penalties up to life imprisonment or the death sentence plus a $250,000 fine. Count 2 carries a 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.
It’s not immediately clear when Blue left the department. A request for comment regarding Blue’s indictment is pending.
