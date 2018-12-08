Former Miss Kentucky charged with sex crime against student

Former Miss Kentucky charged with sex crime against student
Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, 28, faces felony charges.
By Laurel Mallory | December 7, 2018 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 6:16 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who once held the title of Miss Kentucky faces felony charges, accused of sending nude pictures to a teenage boy.

Bearse won Miss Kentucky in 2014.
Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, 28, teaches at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, WV, according to NBC-affiliate WSAZ.

Bearse was arrested over accusations she texted a former student topless pictures at least four times. Police said the victim was 15-years-old at the time.

She sent the pictures over the social media app Snapchat, police said, from August to October of 2018.

Bearse won Miss Kentucky in 2014. She graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Police charged Bearse with distributing obscene matter to minors.

Kanawha County Schools released the following statement:

“Mrs. Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School. We cannot comment on personnel matters, but we will follow all applicable policies and procedures. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.”

