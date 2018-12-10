Killer of counterprotester at racist rally awaits sentence

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields, convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment. The panel that convicted Fields will hear more evidence Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, before recommending a sentence for Judge Richard Moore. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)
December 10, 2018 at 3:01 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 7:58 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment.

The panel that convicted James Alex Fields Jr. will hear more evidence Monday and then recommend a sentence to Judge Richard Moore.

Fields was convicted Friday of killing Heather Heyer during last year's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, organized to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederal Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The 21-year-old Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, also was found guilty of injuring dozens of others by driving into a crowd of people who were marching peacefully after the rally.

Susan Bro, center, mother of Heather Heyer, is escorted down the steps of the courthouse after a guilty verdict was reached in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Charlottesville General district court in Charlottesville, Va. Fields was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer as well as nine other counts during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville . (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Local activists raise their fists outside Charlottesville General District Court after a guilty verdict was reached in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Fields was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer as well as nine other counts during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville . (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Local activists raise their fists outside Charlottesville General District Court after a guilty verdict was reached in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Fields was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Heather Heyer as well as nine other counts during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville . (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
In this courtroom sketch James Alex Fields Jr., center, sits with his attorney's Denise Lunsford, left, and John Hill during the second day of jury selection in his trial in Charlottesville General District Court in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Fields is accused of killing a woman during a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year. (Izabel Zermani via AP)
This artwork shows James Alex Jr., during the second day of jury selection in his trial in Charlottesville General District Court in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Izabel Zermani)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields, convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment. The panel that convicted Fields will hear more evidence Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, before recommending a sentence for Judge Richard Moore. (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)
