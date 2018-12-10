Man charged for firing shots in Walmart parking lot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he fired several shots in the parking lot of a Raleigh Walmart.
The shooting happened at the Walmart on Austin Peay on December 4th,
Memphis police say 22-year-old Paul Thomas was with his friends when they got into an argument with another group of people inside the store.
As they were leaving, Thomas and his friends were approached by the group again.
Investigators say that’s when he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
No one was hurt, but several vehicles were hit by the gunfire.
Thomas is charged with eight counts of reckless endangerment.
