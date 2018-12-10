Police investigate fatal shooting at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a Memphis hotel.
Police were called to the Garden Inn and Suites on American Way in the early hours of Monday morning.
At least one person has been shot--it's unclear if the shooting happened at the motel or elsewhere.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and victim.
There is no information on a potential suspect.
