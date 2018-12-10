Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gives out gifts instead of citations

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office stopped some traffic violators in the Wolfchase area, but the citizens didn’t receive tickets.
Instead, the deputies gave out gifts instead of citations.
While deputies pulled people over, a team went into Target and purchased gifts.
“We talked to people in need,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “When an officer stops a person, we ask what they’re doing and how it’s going for Christmas. So we have given away iPad, given away gift cards, Target up to $100 gift cards.”
Sheriff Bonner said this has given the department a chance to get out and spend holiday cheer.
