Shipping deadlines you need to know for the holiday season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Delivery companies are out in full force for the holidays in what’s expected to be another recording-breaking year.
Inside the Mail Center on Madison, customers with their arms filled with holiday packages are streaming in to send gifts to friends and family.
Mark Weber has handled the holiday shipping seasons for 30 years. He knows exactly which day will be the busiest.
“About a week from today will kind of be the peak day because everybody knows they got to get it out the door if they’re going to get it somewhere,” Weber said.
Letter carriers all over the country are busy. The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 packages and 15 billion pieces of mail.
FedEx is adding 55,000 seasonal employees to handle online shopping orders.
“The online business is booming!” Weber said.
Employees at the Mail Center handle shipping and packing for all carriers. Weber said you better hurry to get your package sent, because shipping deadlines are coming fast.
The deadline for UPS Ground to make it by Christmas is December 14. You have until December 17 for FedEx Home Delivery, and if you send by December 20, FedEx 2-day delivery will make it the same day Santa does.
“You can literally ship a package next Wednesday and still have it there before Christmas,” Weber said.
Sending something last minute has its pricey downsides.
“The closer you get to Christmas, definitely the more expensive,” Weber said.
Weber advises this tip to cut costs.
“Make sure your boxes are packed as tightly as possible, size of packaging today makes as much a difference in price as does the weight,” Weber said.
Starting next week, the Mail Center will have extra staff for the holiday rush.
Click here to see the USPS holiday shipping deadlines.
