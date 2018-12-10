‘Stop speculating’: Coach Mike Norvell tweets commitment to U of M

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - We’re less than two weeks from the Memphis Tigers’ upcoming appearance in the Birmingham Bowl.
Most of the talk around Tiger Nation is centered on who's going, and who may be staying among the Tigers coaches and players.
One big name who said he’s sticking with the blue and gray is Head Coach Mike Norvell.
Norvell tweeting Monday afternoon indicating his commitment to the team.
Norvell's name was mentioned prominently for head coaching jobs at Power 5 Schools, most notably Kansas State.
Norvell released an earlier tweet indicating he is building something special here in Memphis and the country is taking note, saying he'll continue to keep showcasing Tigers players and coaches every day.
Three Tigers assistant coaches have already left for other programs after the regular season.
Defensive Coordinator Chris Ball announced Monday he's leaving to become the head coach at Northern Arizona.
Sunday, Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham announced he's heading to Auburn to serve as Gus Malzahn's Offensive Coordinator for a substantial raise in pay.
Before that, Tight Ends Coach Will Hall moved on to Tulane to become the Green Wave Offensive Coordinator.
