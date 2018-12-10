Suspect in missing man murder set to face judge

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The second suspect charged in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen, an East Memphis man who disappeared for more than a week, is scheduled to face a judge Monday.
Both suspects have spent days in jail as Hamblen’s family prepares for his funeral.
The 23-year-old disappeared on November 29 after going to the gym. Police found his car the next day at Oak Court Mall, and they released video showing Hamblen getting into another car.
Police haven’t released many details on what happened afterward, but said Hamblen pre-arranged a meeting with the suspects before his death.
A week after his disappearance, police found Hamblen's body at a home in East Memphis. He had been shot multiple times.
Alfonzo Amos, 21, appeared in court Monday and was denied bond. Amos is charged with murder and robbery.
Deeric Walton, 22, is charged with four counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Hamblen's funeral will be held Wednesday.
