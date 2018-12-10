Tire shop where murders happened was previously robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people at a South Memphis tire shop is expected in court Monday.
Rickey Hull, Jr., 36, is accused of murder tire shop owner Kamel Al Abes and his employee Marcus Anderson.
The victims were discovered Thursday afternoon at 3rd Tire Shop in South Memphis.
Friends said Al Abes has lived in Memphis more than 20 years and leaves behind four children and a wife.
"Your family member go to work and you expect them to go home that evening and then they have to hear they won't be coming home to you no more. That just really touched my heart," community member Myra Oliver said.
It's not the first time the tire shop was the target of crime.
Al Abes was robbed at gunpoint back in 2015--right in front of his young son. A man was later arrested for that crime.
Records show Hull was likely an employee at the store.
