Upcoming Porter-Leath toy drive will help 6,200 local children

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - For 17 years, Porter-Leath has worked to make sure children, no matter their parents’ income, have toys underneath the Christmas Tree.
Once again, WMC Action News 5 is getting involved with the toy truck drive.
Porter-Leath serves more than 6,200 kids across the county at its preschools.
“All our families are low income and at risk,” said Rob Hughes, VP of Development at Porter-Leath. “The 6,200 kids we serve are the lowest income children in Shelby County.”
Which means come Christmas time, a tree full of presents isn’t promised.
So, for nearly two decades Porter-Leath has been working to make a happy Christmas possible for its students with its Toy Truck Drive.
“We’re really hoping the community will come out and bring those bright, shiny toy trucks and puzzles,” Hughes said. “Anything that helps promote gross motor skills and fine motor skills for our children.”
“Just games, puzzles, blocks balls,” said Early Head Start teacher Trudie Owens. “Children just love all those types of things.”
Porter-Leath is collecting toys and monetary donations this weekend at WMC Action News 5 for kids six weeks to 5 years old.
Teachers said they see the smile on their students’ faces when they come back from Christmas break with a new toy, but they also see relief on parents' faces.
“Parents coming to me and telling me that it was a lifesaver,” Owens said. “If it wasn’t for them getting those particular toys they didn’t know what they would’ve been doing.”
A happy child and a relieved parent can go a long way in ensuring the success of a student.
Porter-Leath is giving you the chance to make a Memphis child's Christmas a little brighter with their annual Toy Truck Drive.
All gifts donated will go to children who wouldn't otherwise receive a gift this year.
You can bring a new, unwrapped gift or money to the WMC Action News 5 station at 1960 Union Avenue this Friday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 15. We'll be accepting donations from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All monetary donations will be matched by a secret Santa.
To learn more about Porter-Leath, visit their website.
