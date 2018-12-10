Young girl caught on camera stealing package off MD front porch

BEL AIR, MD (WJZ/CNN) - A Maryland woman says she can’t believe a little girl, no older than 8 years old, is suspected of stealing a package off her front porch.
Authorities are searching for the small child, seen on a home security camera taking a pair of boots that resident Vallan Hardison ordered online. The incident happened Nov. 30 in broad daylight.
"Definitely shocked that it was such a small child coming up to my front door and running away with my package,” Hardison said. "People steal, but to see someone that small doing something like that is just unbelievable."
The video shows the little girl, wearing a red coat and white hat, look behind her before she runs to the porch for the package, and investigators believe she was taking directions from someone else off camera.
"The fact that you could kind of see her conversing with someone off to the side, who's kind of directing them to come up and grab the package, it's like nothing I've ever seen before. I couldn't believe it,” Hardison said.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office released the video on Facebook, hoping someone in the neighborhood may have seen something suspicious.
“It looks like it was probably a 6-to-8-year-old child that is hesitant to do it, and it’s painfully obvious that someone is directing them… which is pretty disturbing that we have people out there teaching kids at that young age that that’s the right thing to do,” said Major William Davis with the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say package theft happens regularly during the holiday season. They suggest people get their packages delivered to a secure location.
