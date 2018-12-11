Cold and dry for now

A drier pattern is in place to start the week along with below average temperatures, but a shift in winds will bring warmer air and increased rain chances later in the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: N 5 LOW: 25
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: S 5-10 HIGH: 50
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 10 LOW: 38
THIS WEEK: Temperatures plummet tonight as a northerly flow aloft keeps cold air in place. Winds shift to the south tomorrow allowing for a warming trend to begin. The southerly flow will also bring more clouds into the area beginning Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders