Cold and dry for now

THIS WEEK: Temperatures plummet tonight as a northerly flow aloft keeps cold air in place. Winds shift to the south tomorrow allowing for a warming trend to begin. The southerly flow will also bring more clouds into the area beginning Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s.