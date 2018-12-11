Council chair hopes members will end protest, fill vacancy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is looking to move forward with a vote to fill a vacant council seat, but the question remains: Will they show up?
Four council members walked out of a meeting last week and did not show up to the other meetings later in the week.
Council members Martavius Jones, Jamita Swearengen, Patrice Robinson, and Joe Brown walked out when the council voted to override the rules and open up nominations for the District 1 seat to all qualifying candidates--not just the top vote-getters.
By walking out, it meant the council didn’t have enough for a quorum, and therefore couldn’t focus on other work like MLGW’s budget and proposed rate increases and grant funding for police body armor.
They vowed not to return to any city council meetings until the next regularly scheduled meeting on December 18.
Monday's meeting was called by Council Chair Berlin Boyd in an attempt to move forward on appointing someone to fill the District 1 vacancy.
Boyd said he hopes the protesting council members show up Monday.
The council attorney has been researching how the council could meet and vote to fill the vacant seat even if the protesting members aren't present.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.