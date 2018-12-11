Crews remain on scene of First Bossier fire; community meeting on Wednesday

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Now 24 hours after the first call came in, fire crews are still working to extinguish the fire that ripped through First Bossier Church on Monday.
First Bossier’s Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich gave an update on the church’s Facebook page saying yesterday was a challenging day for their church and he was thankful that no lives were lost.
He noted that several of their older buildings have been lost but the main worship center,Tiny Town and other parts of the campus will be operational.
First Bossier Church will have a prayer and information meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center.
Leaders with First Bossier have been meeting for prayer and planning their next steps. They say they plan to rebuild and will be committed to making a difference for the cause of Christ.
First United Methodist of Bossier City plans to offer 100 percent of the proceeds from their Christmas Eve offerings to First Bossier to help them recover. They also offered up classrooms and their facilities for the church if needed.
