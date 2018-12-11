Escaped Madison Co. inmate captured

According to Heath Hall, spokesman for Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Moudy is in custody and being questioned.

According to Sheriff Tucker, Moudy was quoted saying he did not want to go to back jail. The U.S. Marshalls, Leake county sheriff's department, and the Rankin county sheriff's department are all currently part of this hunt for the escaped inmate.
By Morgan Howard | December 11, 2018 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 1:10 PM

MADISON CO., MS (WLBT) - Escaped inmate Todd Moudy was captured Tuesday before noon.

The transport van that he stole was found Monday in a wooded area.

Todd Moudy was being transported back to the jail last Friday after a felony bond hearing when he escaped.

He was able to overtake the officer and steal the van while shackled and handcuffed.

Madison County officials say his bond was revoked and he had made a statement before the incident saying he did not want to go back to jail.

We are working to gather more details.

There will be a press conference later today.

