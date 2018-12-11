Escaped Madison Co. inmate captured

MADISON CO., MS (WLBT) - Escaped inmate Todd Moudy was captured Tuesday before noon.
According to Heath Hall, spokesman for Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept., Moudy is in custody and being questioned.
The transport van that he stole was found Monday in a wooded area.
Todd Moudy was being transported back to the jail last Friday after a felony bond hearing when he escaped.
He was able to overtake the officer and steal the van while shackled and handcuffed.
Madison County officials say his bond was revoked and he had made a statement before the incident saying he did not want to go back to jail.
We are working to gather more details.
There will be a press conference later today.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.