Fog this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: Although it will be cloudy on Wednesday, we will likely be dry. Showers will start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain will become widespread by Thursday evening and showers will be on and off all day Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall totals could be over an inch. With a southwest wind, high temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.