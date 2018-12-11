Fog this morning, sunshine in the afternoon

There is a freezing fog advisory in place until 10 a.m. This means that moisture in the fog can freeze on to surfaces when temperatures are below freezing. Bridges and overpasses could be slick, so give yourself extra time this morning.
Fog will clear by 10 a.m. and the rest of the day will feature sunshine and temperatures in the lower 50s. It will be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Clouds will build in this evening ahead of our next weather system.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 38.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although it will be cloudy on Wednesday, we will likely be dry. Showers will start overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. Rain will become widespread by Thursday evening and showers will be on and off all day Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rainfall totals could be over an inch. With a southwest wind, high temperatures will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday.
WEEKEND: Showers will linger through early Saturday morning, but we will see rain and clouds clearing by late afternoon. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s with lows in the upper 30s all weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB